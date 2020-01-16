United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

