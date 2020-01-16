United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

EPD stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.