United Services Automobile Association Buys 13,306 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 181.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

UAL stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

