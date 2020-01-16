United Services Automobile Association Buys 7,858 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Athene by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Athene by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Athene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

