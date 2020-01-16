United Services Automobile Association Buys 8,464 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 520.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,062,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

PNC stock opened at $154.08 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

