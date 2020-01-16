United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 99,500 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

