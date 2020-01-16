United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.