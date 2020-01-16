United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Allergan by 111.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 16.5% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Allergan by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AGN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

Shares of AGN opened at $193.85 on Thursday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $194.61. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.