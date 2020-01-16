United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,473,000 after purchasing an additional 401,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,471,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 764.0% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.60.

RE stock opened at $275.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $208.01 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

