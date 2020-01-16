United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

