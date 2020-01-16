United Services Automobile Association Has $1.09 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after buying an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after buying an additional 284,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.