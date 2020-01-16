United Services Automobile Association Has $1.69 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.