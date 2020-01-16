United Services Automobile Association Has $2.14 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

