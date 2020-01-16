United Services Automobile Association Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.