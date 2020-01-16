United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

