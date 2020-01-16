United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.