United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 46.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $100,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

NTR opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

