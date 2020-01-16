United Services Automobile Association Sells 10,576 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

