United Services Automobile Association Sells 14,021 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,171 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,703,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

