United Services Automobile Association Sells 15,976 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 691.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 927,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 43.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

