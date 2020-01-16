United Services Automobile Association Sells 23,648 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,648 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

