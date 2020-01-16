United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,321 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $50,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $15,965,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,032,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,281,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

