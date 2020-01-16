United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,465 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

