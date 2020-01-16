United Services Automobile Association Sells 7,261 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.