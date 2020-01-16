United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.57 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,782,000 after acquiring an additional 788,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,953,000 after acquiring an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,139,000 after acquiring an additional 361,890 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

