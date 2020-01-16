United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $130.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

