United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $205,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average is $238.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

