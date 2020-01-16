UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $315.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.95.

UNH opened at $296.41 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

