UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $304.00 at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $279.00 to $304.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $296.41 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

