Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) versus First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Financial Contrast

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 26.28% 9.40% 1.39% Unity Bancorp 27.95% 15.92% 1.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Financial and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Unity Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $164.43 million 3.66 $46.58 million $3.80 11.56 Unity Bancorp $76.29 million 3.09 $21.92 million $2.01 10.78

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 66 branches in west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.