Universa Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Universa has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $3,228.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

