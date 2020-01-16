Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.