US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.00 Million

Analysts expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to post sales of $106.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.70 million. US Well Services reported sales of $118.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $528.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $529.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $619.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%.

USWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in US Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

