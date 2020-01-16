Utrust (UTK) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $691,941.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.