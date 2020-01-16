Valero Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.02.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

