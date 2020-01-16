Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.