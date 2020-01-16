Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

