Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Veeva Systems earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Veeva Systems’ score:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $130,643.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,752 shares of company stock worth $5,607,902. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

