Veltor (VLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Veltor (CURRENCY:VLT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Veltor coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veltor has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veltor has a total market cap of $5,472.00 and $8.00 worth of Veltor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veltor alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001004 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor Profile

VLT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Veltor’s total supply is 554,855 coins. Veltor’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor.

Buying and Selling Veltor

Veltor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veltor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veltor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veltor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veltor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veltor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.