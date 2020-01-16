Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

