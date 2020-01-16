VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Holdings Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,153,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 42,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

