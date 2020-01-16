Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,100,000 after buying an additional 319,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,247,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

