Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 61,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 9,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.