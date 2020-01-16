VF (VFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VF (NYSE:VFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect VF to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. VF has set its FY20 guidance at $3.32-3.37 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect VF to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VF stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. VF has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

