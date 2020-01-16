Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Coinroom and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $133,228.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00650635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008944 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,879 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinroom, OOOBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

