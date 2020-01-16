Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Viacom alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Viacom by 227.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Viacom by 55.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Viacom by 188.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.