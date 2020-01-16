Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Position Boosted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Vicor worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $333,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,347. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

