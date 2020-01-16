Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 323,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $531.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.31. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

