Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

VNOM stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

