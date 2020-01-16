Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

